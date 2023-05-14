Newcastle Herald
Kris Lees-trained Kalapour to chase group 3 double in Queensland

By Craig Kerry
May 15 2023 - 6:00am
Kris Lees. Picture by Simone De Peak
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees will target another group 3 $200,000 race in Queensland for Kalapour after his impressive win in the JRA Chairman's Handicap (2000m) at Doomben on Saturday.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

