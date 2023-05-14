Cessnock trainer Bevan Pringle finds key to The Bachelor

Cessnock trainer Bevan Pringle will step The Bachelor up to Menangle class after the veteran pacer produced a career-best mile of 1:51:8 to win on debut for his new stable at Newcastle on Friday night as an $81 chance.
The nine-year-old started brilliantly from gate five for driver Seaton Grima to easily lead the up to 80 ratings race.
From there, The Bachelor rattled off quarters of 26.5, 29.1, 27.6 and 28.6 seconds to hold out Little Demon on the line by 1.8 metres.
The win was reward for Pringle's work in the five weeks he has had The Bachelor, which won two trials in under 1:56 - in between galloping out in another - after being balloted out of races.
"I've been trialling him at Newcastle and just been letting him loose, trying to turn him back into a racehorse," Pringle said.
"And he just kept getting quicker and stronger at home. He was working with Mustang Milly, who's getting back to her best, and he was beating her, so I thought they'd have to go 53 to beat him, and he's just excelled.
"He was a bad knee knocker, so me and the farrier played around with him. The week before we figured out how to stop him from touching and he switched right on. He's a horse who's won over $100,000 and he's won at Menangle, so it was just a case of switching him back on."
Pringle, who has built up a team of 10, will now take The Bachelor to Menangle this Saturday for an up to 80 grade race, where he will attempt the same catch-me-if-you-can tactic.
"If he stays true to this form, and I can't see why he wouldn't, he should take some beating," he said.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
