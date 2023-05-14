Newcastle Herald
Cessnock trainer Bevan Pringle finds key to The Bachelor

May 15 2023 - 6:30am
Cessnock trainer Bevan Pringle will step The Bachelor up to Menangle class after the veteran pacer produced a career-best mile of 1:51:8 to win on debut for his new stable at Newcastle on Friday night as an $81 chance.

