Michael and Michelle Lill extend hot streak with city double

Greta trainers Michelle and Michael Lill took their winning streak to six with a rare city double at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
Canya Smurfette and Buzz Junkie came from box six to win their 5th grade 520m races, which came after doubles at Richmond on Saturday and The Gardens last Wednesday for the kennel.
Buzz Junkie was strong early to lead then again late to race clear of his rivals by two lengths. Canya Smurfette started well to sit just behind the leaders before racing to the front approaching the home bend to win by 3.75 lengths.
Michael said Canya Smurfette appreciated the wide draw, while Buzz Junkie had come back well from a setback leading into The 715 at The Gardens two weeks ago.
"Canya Smurfette needs the outside because she uses a bit of the track. She's only a little thing but she's got nice, long legs and a big stride on her," Michael said.
"She's a very fast bitch and has won around Maitland in 22.20. She's gone post to post at Wentworth Park in 24.20, that's ripping numbers.
"She's got that really good middle. She was three or four behind them, then three or four in front of them by the time they hit the 720 boxes.
"Buzz has been going terrific. I was getting him ready for The 715 heats and what he was trialling was mind-boggling. But in his last trial he injured the top of his pin muscle so we had to pull up stumps. He's been airborne since."
Abermain trainer Harry Sarkis also had two wins, with Lucy The Weapon and Only Juan, at Wentworth Park.
Maitland has a nine-race meeting on Monday night.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
