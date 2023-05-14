Jacob Pepper strikes late for Edgeworth in draw with Charlestown

Edgeworth were pleased to walk away from Lisle Carr Oval with a point after Jacob Pepper equalised late against NPL men's leaders Charlestown Azzurri on Sunday.
The Eagles were hunting top spot after moving to second on 22 points - two points behind Azzurri - with a midweek win over Lake Macquarie.
But they were facing defeat after Rene Ferguson scrambled the ball over the line from a Jacob Melling cross in the 79th minute to put Azzurri up 1-0.
Pepper then produced a class touch to beat a defender before hitting a stinging strike to level the game in the 88th minute.
"He did well Peps and stood up for us," Eagles coach Peter McGuinness said.
"I thought it was probably a game of two halves. I thought first half we were probably better, then second half they were, so it was probably a fair result in the end.
"I thought both teams had a crack and it was a decent game."
Ben Conway did well for the Eagles in goals after No.1 keeper Nate Cavaliere pulled out with a neck problem. The visitors were also missing Joe Melmeth and Josh Rose.
Also on Sunday, Weston went even with Edgeworth on 23 points with a 3-1 win at home over Cooks Hill (10).
Cooper Buswell was the star, scoring twice and setting up the other goal. Chris Hurley put away a loose ball after Buswell's shot was blocked in the 36th minute.
Buswell scored in first-half stoppage time off a brilliant pass through traffic from Connor Evans and in the 66th minute with a strike from the top of the penalty area.
Cooks Hill got one back in the 84th minute with a finish from Liam Spurway.
On Saturday, fifth-placed Newcastle Olympic beat fourth-placed Lambton Jaffas 3-2 at Darling Street Oval to move one point behind them on 19.
Goals from Olympic youngster Tom O'Connor and Jaffas striker Kale Bradbery had the score 1-1 at halftime. Marcus Duncan put Olympic ahead on 56 minutes with a header off a corner. Blake Green made it 3-1 with a quality strike off a short corner in the 73rd before Ben Hay gave the Jaffas hope with a stunning long-range free kick in the 77th.
Riley Smith netted a treble as Broadmeadow (17 points) had a 5-1 victory over Valentine (14) at Hunter Sports Centre. Nicholas Martinelli got a brace for Valentine.
Magic, though, paid a price for the win with Sam Kamper controversially given a straight red card in the 69th minute after a seemingly innocuous tangle.
At Cooks Square Park, Braedyn Crowley scored a hat-trick as Maitland rose to 12 points with a 5-0 thumping of Adamstown (five).
New Lambton (eight points) beat last-placed Lake Macquarie (one) 3-0 at Alder Park. Fletcher Davis, Dylan Bozinovski and Kai Bradley got on the scoresheet.
In the NPL women's competition on Sunday, Maitland beat New Lambton 3-1, Olympic downed Mid Coast 6-0, Broadmeadow defeated Adamstown 2-0 and Azzurri toppled Warners Bay 8-1.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
