Jacob Pepper strikes late for Edgeworth in draw with Charlestown

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 14 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 6:00pm
Goalscorers Rene Ferguson (Charlestown) and Jacob Pepper (Edgeworth) contest a header on Sunday at Lisle Carr Oval. Picture by Marina Neil
Edgeworth were pleased to walk away from Lisle Carr Oval with a point after Jacob Pepper equalised late against NPL men's leaders Charlestown Azzurri on Sunday.

