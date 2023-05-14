Newcastle Herald
Maitland Rams lift late to tame Tigers in Hunter Coast hockey

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 14 2023 - 7:30pm
Maitland clicked into gear late to down Tigers 5-2 at home in round seven of the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday.

