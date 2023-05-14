Maitland Rams lift late to tame Tigers in Hunter Coast hockey

Maitland clicked into gear late to down Tigers 5-2 at home in round seven of the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday.
The Rams led 2-1 at three-quarter time but last-placed Tigers struck early in the final period to level.
Maitland then ran away the game with a goal to Tom Forbes, a second to Isaac Farmilo and a one from Matt Brown in his 350th top-grade game. Dane Simpson also got on the scoresheet.
The win keeps the Rams level with Gosford in second spot, on eight points.
Player-coach Simon Orchard was relieved the Rams closed out the match.
"I never thought we were going to lose but we didn't put our chances away early and their goalie had a ripper of a game," Orchard said.
"But we are working our way through some stuff and it was a danger game so I'm glad we got away with it."
A last-minute goal from Kael Webster was the difference as Gosford downed Wests 3-2 at Broadmeadow. In the earlier game there, unbeaten leaders Norths defeated Souths 4-0 with a double from Rory Walker.
In the Newcastle women's premier league on Saturday, Regals ended Oxfords winning start to the season 4-0. Souths downed Tigers by the same score in the other round six match played.
The Gosford-Uni match was deferred because of the funeral service for former Students player Sophie Littlejohns.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
