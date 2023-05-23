MOVING day had started with such good ambitions. Packing the first box was like cracking Tetris; not an air-gap to be seen and everything neat and tidy. The breakables were wrapped in bubble wrap, lovingly packaged and labelled and ready to be shipped.
And then, by about box no. 3, I was bored and in desperate need of a sit-down, and the whole enterprise quickly devolved from there into a kind of manic Marie Kondo free-for-all:
Does this skillet pan with the slightly rickety handle bring me joy? Not right now, it doesn't - RIP pan.
Does this lamp that needs dusting before I pack it bring me joy? It does, but the dusting doesn't - goodnight sweet lamp, you will be missed.
In the span of about an hour, immersed in the absolute existential horror that is moving house, I had abandoned every aesthetic decision I had made in my beloved little apartment and embraced Kondo minimalism like it was an extreme sport.
I couldn't tell you what reasoning, in that most fragile of states, led me to stash my wallet in the bottom of my partner's bag.
I'd like to say it was some rational line of thinking that reasoned every relationship has one who person who is generally pretty Type-A and organised, and one person who is trying to calculate the likelihood of fitting a Christmas Tree (why did I even buy a Christmas Tree?) into the Vinnies donation bag - and, knowing which one I was, putting the wallet in her bag was probably the safest place for it. But it was just as likely that it had been tucked away there only so that I had one less thing in the room to look at. In any case, that's where it went, and was promptly forgotten for about four days.
The panic didn't really start to set in until the third day. By that time, I'd searched the work offices, the old apartment, the new house, every car I had been in that week, and every pair of jeans worn, with no luck. Convinced I had managed to Kondo the one possession that really should never be Kondo-ed, no matter what level of joy it brings, the desperation started to grow.
Intriguingly, though, even as every new search turned up nothing, there was never a truly hellish level of panic. These days, the majority of my wallet is in my phone, along with just about everything else that one needs to run their life in 2023.
Maybe it was the kind of life-audit that comes with moving house, but I had spent the entire week thinking about all the stuff we carry around every day and how, over the generations, the really important stuff has changed.
My grandfather had a fob-watch that he wound every morning. My father still carries his wallet with him everywhere (despite my best attempts to get him logged in and modernised). And when these things get misplaced, they inspire that dreaded sinking feeling in the stomach; it's the feeling of suddenly realising that the world is going to be a much harder place to navigate until it is found.
I realised last week that, for me, that thing is no longer my wallet - it's my phone. It runs everything. Most days, it's my memory - it reminds me where I need to be in 15 minutes, what time this column is due, and what "Type-A" means. It's also my bank, my ID, driver's licence, healthcare manager, music library, and point of contact for most family and friends.
I'm not the only one who is making this shift either. According to the Australian Banking Association, the number of people leaving their wallets at home and paying by phone has doubled in the past four years. PayID registrations hit 15 million in May this year; the electronic method handles at least a fifth of all transactions.
But the downside of all this life-consolidation (much like my Extreme Kondo packing method) is when it goes wrong, it goes really wrong.
Mid-search, I found myself idly chatting with a work mate who told me the trouble he had trying to replace his various cards and ID after losing both wallet and phone on the same day.
He was trying to contact his various services only to be told that, to verify his identity, the operator would text an authentication code to his phone - which was lost - and so the dreaded spiral continued.
No doubt, then, the Silicon Valley ethos of "making the world a better place" by whacking it all in an iPhone isn't as convenient as it seems. The constant digital consolidation also throws up a whole new set of issues, like the potential security implications of having all our proverbial eggs in one basket.
When my wallet did eventually appear again, there was an overwhelming sense of relief, and I went straight online to order a bucket-load of Air Tags that I'll spend the next week plastering to everything that isn't bolted down.
But it's a heck of a thing to think about that, in a time when it seems everything has a contingency plan - when every login now goes hand-in-hand with those devilish curvy letters that no robot and very few humans can read - we still pack an extreme amount of our lives into a few small possessions. And it's only when they suddenly disappear that we realise some things don't always have a back-up plan.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
