I'd like to say it was some rational line of thinking that reasoned every relationship has one who person who is generally pretty Type-A and organised, and one person who is trying to calculate the likelihood of fitting a Christmas Tree (why did I even buy a Christmas Tree?) into the Vinnies donation bag - and, knowing which one I was, putting the wallet in her bag was probably the safest place for it. But it was just as likely that it had been tucked away there only so that I had one less thing in the room to look at. In any case, that's where it went, and was promptly forgotten for about four days.

