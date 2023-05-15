JYE Pickin could not have scripted it any better.
The Charlestown right-hander and NSW skipper won the decisive match in the final against South Australia to seal the Blues their first interstate series in seven years.
Pickin accounted for Kyle Hayter 2 & 1 to take the Blues to five points and victory at St Michael's on Thursday. The final score in the mixed event was 6-2.
"It was pretty cool coming up the 17th," Pickin said. "I was one-up and we needed a point to seal the deal. Everyone was around the green. My parents came down for the last couple of days. That is what we play for. To feel those emotions.
"It was definitely the highlight of my amateur career. You don't get to experience the team aspect often. You miss that. It is such a fun environment, especially when you are winning. You play off the back of everyone else and you play for something bigger than yourself."
Pickin was back working at his game on Monday.
The 23-year-old heads to the US in a fortnight for a series of world ranking events that he hopes culminates with the US Amateur.
"The interstate win is good momentum for the next stint," he said.
Picken leaves on May 29 and will spend a week practising at the Golf Australia house in Orlando before teeing up in the Dogwood Invitational in Atlanta on June 6.
Dogwood is the first of eight tournaments across the US. Pickin did a similar tour last year.
"I had a couple of top-20s last year," he said. "I obviously want to improve on that. The fields are really strong You are playing against the best amateurs in the world. In five years time some of them will be competing in PGA Tour events."
** Belmont sisters Makensie and Kiana Toole helped steer George Fox University women's golf squad to a first national championship.
Mackensie was part of the team in the final which held off Washington University to win the division three title, closing at 57-over to win by five shots at Mission Inn Resort, Florida last week.
Five players compete in stroke, with the top four scores counting towards the team tally. Mackensie, playing as the No.2, finished strongly with a team-best two-over 75, to finish 13th in the individual event.
Kiana was on the Bruins roster but didn't play the final.
** Toronto teenager Jake Riley made it back-to-back Waratah Cup wins on Saturday. Riley, Bryce Pickin and Dave Alexander eached carded even-par 71. However, Riley went two-under on the back nine which was enough to secure victory on a countback.
Pickin was left to ponder what if after he started double-bogey, bogey, bogey, bogey to be five-over through four holes.
