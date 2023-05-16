Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Renee Burton uses grapes from the Hunter and beyond to craft her excellent Wild Wren current releases

By John Lewis
May 17 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wren Wines creator, director and CEO Renee Burton in her Peppers Creek Village cellar door.
Wren Wines creator, director and CEO Renee Burton in her Peppers Creek Village cellar door.

THE Wild Wren wines that winged their way to me this month command attention for their deft winemaking, brilliant label design and imaginative marketing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.