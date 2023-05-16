Crocodylus, with Fungas, Busted Head Racket - Hamilton Station Hotel (band room)
Uncle Pit, The Howlin' Rats, Exit Mould, Fuchsia's Revenge (front bar)
The Vanns - Cambridge Hotel
Liquid Zoo, The Yeah Nahs, Loons - Hamilton Station Hotel (band room)
Lady Petrol, Where's Jimmy, Turtle Custard (front bar) - Hamilton Station Hotel
Kings of The Blues starring Dave Hole, Shane Pacey and Geoff Achison - Lizotte's
Damian Callinan: Double Feature - Royal Hotel Dungog
Thy Art Is Murder, with Justice For The Damned, To The Grave - Cambridge Hotel
Private Function - Cambridge Hotel
Major Arcana, with Dead Mall, Dead Crow - Hamilton Station Hotel
One Night in Memphis: Presley, Orbison & Cash - Lizotte's
Robo God, with Iron Blanket, Psycoda - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Elestial, Tyrants, Mishayla - Adamstown Bowling Club
Dice, with Dear Sunday - Cambridge Hotel
Temtris, with Thraxas, Terrorential, Pyrefly - Hamilton Station Hotel
James Morrison - Lizotte's
Slow Cinema, with Baam Bam, The Future Thrills - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Lo'99 - Newcastle Hotel
Wendy Matthews - Lizotte's
Tommy Gun - Hamilton Station Hotel
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.