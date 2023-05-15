Strategy for pools a shallow document

It's hard not to be disappointed by the City of Newcastle Inland Pools Strategy.
For starters, it is vague and far too "high level" to be useful. Its pages are filled with half-page pictures and graphics. To me, it confirms this council has abrogated its responsibility for inland pools. This is in stark contrast to the treatment of eastern suburbs facilities under the Coastal Revitalisation Program. These include Newcastle ocean baths and the Newcastle South skate park, which have progressed quickly compared with considerations concerning inland pools. I think if you live in the eastern suburbs, you get special treatment.
The strategy completely gives up on the idea that the council should fund the refurbishment of its facilities by suggesting a mere $1 million annually is dedicated to the five pools, and that the council should instead depend on appeals to state and federal governments, while I believe little to no effort has been made to secure funding. The strategy suggests the pool shells will not need to be replaced for 20 years, but has no detail on when action might start. The lack of a plan tells us the main objective is to push the needs of the inland pools off the pages of the newspaper, rather than organise how to do the work.
The case study (Gold Coast), shows a council that has completely redeveloped and built new facilities. The facilities shown in the (large) pictures show their facilities have been far better maintained than ours.
Greg Hunt admits that he didn't watch the coronation, but is "led to believe the ABC coverage was nothing less than . . . biased". No doubt he was "led" to this belief through the opinion of the Murdoch media, which screamed similar headlines in the days following (Short Takes, 13/5).
Well, be careful what you read Greg, remember this is the same media organisation that recently admitted to passing off Trump's lies as credible to their readership because it was what they wanted to hear. And your accusation that the ABC was not being impartial by allowing a few others a little time to present an alternative view to the monarchy and its colonial history, is counter-intuitive.
Presenting differing opinions is the very definition of impartiality that the ABC upheld that day.
The old Joni Mitchell song Big Yellow Taxi (1970) includes the line, 'Give me spots on my apples but leave me the birds and the bees'. Unfortunately, Mitchell's warning seems to be becoming true again ("Farmers striving for hives", Herald, 13/5).
Mitchell's line was prompted by Rachel Carlsen's book, Silent Spring back in 1962. Mitchell was singing about farmers' use of DDT, which was causing the death of insects, including bees. But the culprit today is the varroa mite, which weakens bees, shortens their lives, exposes them to viral infections, and stops them pollinating crops. Who would think that our whole food supply would rely on these 'insignificant' insects?
Although researchers might never uncover the real cause of the mite infection, we can be certain that it is down to us. We have disrupted the natural balance as we strive to feed our urbanised population. We will pay when we buy local fruit and veggies this winter, and for the cost of scientific research and eradication of the mite.
Australians need reminding that the European settlers of this land regarded the original people here as objects of pillage to be dispossessed of their land. To these aliens, Aboriginal people were a natural obstacle, like a tree in a farmer's field; something to be uprooted and pushed out of the way. Many promises have been made to Aboriginal people, and most of them have not been kept. The planting of the Union Jack on this land has meant misery to the original inhabitants of this continent. Remove the Union Jack from the Australian flag, It's a symbol of terror and pillage to the original inhabitants of this land. The principle of democracy is respect for minorities, not rule by majorities.
With so much discussion around the transition of energy, hats off to Lake Macquarie City Council on such a wonderful insight into the sustainability transition to electric vehicle (EV) transportation on Saturday at the council headquarters. There was something there for everyone from young to old, families to corporations.
The display of so many cars that are fully applicable to the EV market, along with their industry representatives of brands that are both well-known and also those that are novel to the Australian market. This allowed for time to ask the appropriate questions to walk away with a better understanding of how to enter into this market. To cap this off the education sessions in the council's auditorium showed the extent that the council went to ensure individuals were well educated on the value that this market represents to them as a family or business while improving Australia's move to zero carbon targets.
The addition of exposure to the testing of BEAM bikes and scooters, along with electric go karts and then access to food and drink vendors, really showed the council's progressive approach to the many events that it hosts across the region for its citizens. Well done LMCC and thank you to all the staff, both council and associated companies that made this happen.
Islington's Pino's restaurant's decision to cater for everyone, instead of exclusively for vegans, is a great change for the majority of people who support this restaurant. The minority who attack this restaurant in a selfish manner need to have a good look at themselves. I thought we were supposed to be an inclusive society. Apparently not so with this small minority of selfish vegans.
It's a business, for goodness sake. They made a decision to enhance trade, and I believe everyone should support this business.
As the weather gets colder, attention turns to those without a warm place to sleep. Homeless numbers rise, what can be done? Why not open the doors of churches? The combined budgets of state, local and federal governments convert these assets to include kitchens and first aid areas, beds and showers. Employ nurses, chefs and security. I am sure Jesus would approve. After the atrocities that God's representatives have committed on earth, perhaps it's the least they can do, and these massive tax-free buildings sit empty while people sleep on the street.
Something isn't right here folks.
I like the sound of "King Steve Barnett" (Short Takes, 12/5), but I'd also like to throw my crown in the ring. Well, if it's good enough for a certain Herald correspondent to act like they reign over Newcastle, and now suddenly declare themselves a doctor on the odd occasion . . .
As a small child, Pat Garnett ("We have benefited from past sins", Letters, 11/5), I was taught not to use insulting words I didn't understand. I also learnt that a racist is someone who treats people differently because of their race. That is exactly what you are doing. As for this feeling of guilt and shame over actions you played no part in, I suggest you read the amazing Jacinta Nampijinpa Price's Australia Day Speech (January 26, 2022) with an open heart and mind, you should find some solace in her words.
Just where does Ian King ("No need to play with pay schedule", Letters, 13/5), get his information? Claiming people paid fortnightly are mostly in the high-income bracket, when most Australians are paid fortnightly, including around a quarter on minimum awards. And he knows their spending? Did he really find complaining people openly telling him they were too stupid or too lazy to budget?
In response to Greg Hunt (Short Takes, 13/5), I watched the complete ABC TV broadcast of Charles III coronation from beginning to end and did not hear or see anything remotely criticising the royal family. I would suggest that if Mr Hunt wants to lambast the ABC, he should do so from first-hand experience, and not rely upon gossip.
Great game Knights. The best performance I have witnessed in years. Lots of happy fans leaving the stadium, but crowd numbers were down a bit. Keep up this attitude, and the Newcastle fans will come back soon. Well done.
Greg Hunt (Short Takes, 13/5), the ABC's dwindling ratings has me believing that the only people watching are the ABC themselves. The most intelligent show on the ABC is Hard Quiz with Tom Gleeson, but I've stopped watching it. I'll never watch the ABC until they follow their charter. If I need ABC-style news and political analysis I'm sure I can find North Korean or Russian shows on the internet, and a bit less biased than the ABC. De-fund this defunct donut.
The good old Greens party, they agree with Labor that more housing is needed, but from their think-tank comes, "if you don't build the number we demand, you don't build any" sounds like a spoilt-brat behaviour to me, or one from people who have ideas bigger than their budget will allow. That's pretty easy when you are in a position where you can say whatever you think is popular, but are never in a position to deliver.
