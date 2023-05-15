Strategy for pools a shallow document

The strategy completely gives up on the idea that the council should fund the refurbishment of its facilities by suggesting a mere $1 million annually is dedicated to the five pools, and that the council should instead depend on appeals to state and federal governments, while I believe little to no effort has been made to secure funding. The strategy suggests the pool shells will not need to be replaced for 20 years, but has no detail on when action might start. The lack of a plan tells us the main objective is to push the needs of the inland pools off the pages of the newspaper, rather than organise how to do the work.