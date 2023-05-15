Just a week after the Knights' persistence at keeping Kalyn Ponga in the five-eighth position were being questioned, the Newcastle captain was being lauded for his performance in a 20-point win over the Gold Coast Titans in NRL on Sunday.
Ponga responded to criticism after the Knights' succumbed to Parramatta in their previous outing by scoring a crucial try and creating three others to recapture the form that had not been seen since last July.
The victory lifted Newcastle to 11th on the ladder, within a point of the top eight.
And it wasn't just Ponga being praised with Knights coach Adam O'Brien backing Tyson Frizell for a NSW State of Origin recall and suggesting the back-rower was in the best form of his Newcastle career.
In a fiery grand final replay at Maitland Sportsground, the lock was marched and Maitland reduced to 10 men after a melee broke out midway through the second half.
Elsewhere, Northern nearly secured their first win after a stunning fightback only to fall short against Wyong, Souths downed Wests to record their third successive victory and Central broke a four-game losing streak.
West were missing four players from the Newcastle championship netball round-three clash due to a double-up with NSW Premier League commitments while Thunder had goal shooter Sally Jenkins missing.
Souths continued their winning start to the season while Kotara South and University of Newcastle were also victorious.
The Eagles remained two points behind Charlestown on the competition standings in the process.
Weston went even with Edgeworth on 23 points with a 3-1 win at home over Cooks Hill, Newcastle Olympic beat Lambton Jaffas in a tight affair and Broadmeadow were convincing winners over Valentine.
Magic, however, paid a price for their win with Sam Kamper controversially red-carded in the 69th minute after a seemingly innocuous tangle.
Maitland and New Lambton also won.
In NPLW NNSW, the Magpies backed up an important win over Olympic by downing a strengthened New Lambton while Magic, Olympic and Azzurri also secured three points as the competition approaches its midpoint this weekend.
The Wildfires sit six points clear at the top of the Shute Shield standings after seven rounds.
University and Maitland also won.
Maitland clicked into gear late to down Tigers 5-2 at home in round seven of the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday.
And, Scone Race Club chief executive Steven Keene said Racing NSW's decision to bring the two-day carnival back last year to the Upper Hunter track had been vindicated by a bumper 2023 edition.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.