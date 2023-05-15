Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Photos

Quick plays: All of the action from a weekend of Newcastle sport on May 13-14, 2015

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated May 15 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just a week after the Knights' persistence at keeping Kalyn Ponga in the five-eighth position were being questioned, the Newcastle captain was being lauded for his performance in a 20-point win over the Gold Coast Titans in NRL on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.