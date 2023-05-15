The top 10 baby names across NSW have been revealed with parents favouring biblical Old Testament names including Elijah, Eli, Levi and Noah over New Testament names Matthew and Luke.
Noah and Charlotte topped the list as the most popular names chosen for babies, bumping previous favourites Oliver and Olivia down on the list.
Matthew dropped 10 places last year to rank 97th in the top 100 names for NSW babies, while Luke fell nine spots from 91 to 100.
Across NSW, Oliver had held the top spot for eight years before being toppled by Noah, though it remains a popular choice in second position.
But in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter, Oliver still took out the top baby boy name, with 93 children named this last year according to a spokesperson from NSW Registry of Births Deaths and Marriages.
Hudson followed in second placed with 58 babies, Noah in third and Leo in fourth. Last year, 41 babies were called each of the names Thomas, Jack or Charlie and 40 were called Theodore or Henry.
The Hunter's top ranked girls' name was Isla, with 44 babies given the name. Amelia, Mia and Charlotte closely followed. In equal fifth place were Ella, Grace and Harper with 35 babies of each name.
In the Hunter, all top names except three - Charlie, Remi and Billie - were traditionally single-sex names.
Across NSW, Charlotte jumped two places from last year to become the most popular name for girls, replacing Olivia, which fell to fourth. Amelia was second.
Theo jumped from 70th to 40th and Roman moved from 84th to 55th. Joshua fell from 42nd to 69th.
Traditional names including Grace, Evelyn, Jack and Henry have remained popular and ranked within the top 20 in both 1922 and 2022.
William ranked second in 1922 and was in the top five last year. Dorothy, Joan and Joyce are yet to make a comeback.
Blacktown and Dubbo recorded the highest number of births in 2022 according to data released from the NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages.
The data also shows the Hills Shire region remains the state's fastest growth area with 1054 babies born in 2022 compared with 182 in 2012.
NSW Customer Service Minister Jihad Dib said many special and culturally significant names had appeared in the top 100 names last year, including Muhammad and Eli.
There were also 11,000 names, including those with unique spelling, given to only one child.
''Picking a name for your baby can be a daunting task, a once-in-a-lifetime decision forming a child's identity and creating a connection to family, community and culture,'' he said.
Top 10 baby names for boys:
Top 10 baby names for girls:
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.