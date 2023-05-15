Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Daracon Group appointed to South Newcastle Beach skate park project

Updated May 15 2023 - 11:27am, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Newcastle Beach
South Newcastle Beach

An interim contractor has been appointed to the South Newcastle Beach skate park project after head contractor Lloyd Group collapsed into voluntary administration in March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.