THE notions of disjuncture and discomfort in a changing world will be explored at an event in Newcastle over four days this May.
The 2023 Australian Museums and Galleries (AMaGA) National Conference, 'Discomfort: Brave Conversations and New Connections in Changing Environments' will commence at Murrook Cultural Centre on May 16.
Three sessions will follow at the Newcastle City Hall, the Civic Theatre and other cultural venues across the city and online.
AMaGA National vice president and City of Newcastle director Museum Archive Libraries and Learning Julia Baird said Newcaslte was the only regional place in Australia to host the conference twice.
"It's really exciting to have it back and even more exciting that over 500 people will be converging over Newcastle to discuss how we interact in our museums and galleries," she said.
Featuring Australian and international speakers, the conference aims to challenge discomfort presents within the arts and culture sector and discuss how these topics are being identified and addressed by museums and galleries.
Ms Baird said the event would be a chance to showcase Newcastle while learning and having difficult conversations.
"There's no better place to do that, than in Newcastle," she said.
Curator of Discomfort at The Hunterian, University of Glasgow Ms Yeaman will speak on Wednesday morning at 9.45am at Civic Theatre.
The keynote speaker has a background in anti-racist activism in Scotland, working for social justice and equality.
The Hunterian's 'Curating Discomfort' project, challenges historical power dynamics in a 'uncomfortable' way and empowers new forms of collaboration between community groups, museum professionals and academics.
Seeking to remove white supremacy as an economic and cultural basis through which white western ideas have exercised cultural superiority through control of knowledge, text, and institutional resources, her work uses the museum's collections to create narratives that no longer privilege colonisers but re-frame interpretation and acknowledge and represent our shared histories.
For the event program visit https://conlog.eventsair.com
