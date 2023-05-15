SENIOR leaders from the Greater Cities Commission are meeting in Newcastle this week - for the first time outside Greater Sydney - in a move it says highlights the Lower Hunter's important role in Australia's first global multi-city region.
The commission began its monthly Strategic Planning Committee and Finance and Government Committee meetings at its new office in The Store building on Monday, May 15.
The meetings are expected to run for two days.
Local city commissioner Matt Endacott said that travelling to the Lower Hunter would give senior leaders additional insights into strategic planning, economic, environmental and social opportunities and challenges.
"The commission will be a valuable and ongoing presence in Greater Newcastle. This is supported through my work as City Commissioner and our local team, but the commission's entire leadership team wants to be connected locally as well," he said.
"I'm delighted that the commission accepted my invitation to come to our city, to catch up with key stakeholders and to provide our local mayors with an update on the preparation of region and city plans.
"This visit from the full commission is timely and complements the extensive face-to-face engagements that continue with a range of stakeholders across the Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Cessnock, Newcastle and Port Stephens local government areas."
The commission's executive leadership team will be joined by commissioners from the Central Coast, Wollongong and Greater Sydney.
Thematic commissioners will also be in attendance, including environment commissioner Meg McDonald who, having grown up in the Cessnock and Maitland areas, has long professional and personal connections across the Lower Hunter.
The itinerary includes a roundtable with Hunter mayors and an opportunity for representatives from the University of Newcastle, Hunter Medical Research Institute, Aboriginal Land Councils, Newcastle Airport and industry groups to connect with visiting commissioners and senior leaders.
Greater Cities Commission CEO Chris Hanger said the decision to meet in Newcastle reflected a commitment to working closely with stakeholders in the region.
"The commission has a unique connecting role across NSW government, as well as linking into federal government, local councils, community, including our First Nations communities, and industry. This is critical in ensuring effective strategic planning and delivery for people across the multi-city region," Mr Hanger said.
"Our ability to bring together urban planning and innovation experts, local leaders and government agencies helps us create and then support delivery of visionary plans with real world impact."
Later this year, the commission will begin consultation on its region and city plans.
Residents are encouraged to visit greatercities.au to register for upcoming engagement opportunities.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.