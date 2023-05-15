Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Thirteen-year-old Senace missing from family in Maitland since last Friday

Alanna Tomazin
Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Alanna Tomazin, and Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated May 16 2023 - 2:20pm, first published May 15 2023 - 12:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senace, 13, is missing from Maitland. Picture supplied
Senace, 13, is missing from Maitland. Picture supplied

A thirteen-year old has been missing from her family in Maitland since last Friday, local police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.