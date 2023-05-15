A thirteen-year old has been missing from her family in Maitland since last Friday, local police say.
Senace, who is local to the area, is described as having olive skin, brown eyes and light brown hair past her shoulders. She is 169cm tall and described as a thin build.
The teen was last seen in her home town on Friday May 12 at 11.30am.
Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District have appealed for help from the public on Facebook.
"We need to speak with her to ensure she is safe," the social media post read. "You can remain anonymous".
If you know where Senace might be, or have information that may assist police, contact Maitland Police on 4934 0200, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
