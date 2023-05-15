WITH "care" quite literally in his name, it is no surprise Ronald McDonald House Newcastle volunteer Carey Binks has been recognised for his tireless work helping sick children and their families.
Awarded the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation 2023 Chairman's Medal, Mr Binks also earned the Hunter house a $5000 grant for volunteer training and development.
"Someone once told me, 'you may have a sad day but never a bad day at the house'," Mr Binks said.
"Our clients come mainly from northern NSW, places like Taree, Tamworth, Armidale, Inverell, all the way up the coast and even out west - so they've come quite a long way to get here and they sometimes stay for in-excess of 12 months, so it's their home away from home.
"The facilities are great at the house, and our job is to make sure these families have got everything they need.
"We make them feel welcome, and every day we ask the parents how they're going and how their kids are going."
Mr Binks said it was important to look after the parents and siblings of sick children, who often experience trauma themselves.
Ronald McDonald House Newcastle cares for more than 600 regional families each year, many of whom find themselves staying for weeks and months as their child receives treatment at John Hunter Hospital.
It wouldn't be possible without the tremendous contributions of volunteers like Mr Binks, Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation chair Jennifer Leslie said.
"For the past six years, Carey has given over 3500 hours as an overnight volunteer, on hand to receive and support vulnerable regional families who are tired, stressed, and facing the trauma of serious childhood illness or injury in the middle of the night," she said.
"Carey has undertaken additional training to perform this role, and he is widely admired for his strong interpersonal abilities which enable him to help families in a calm, empathetic, and non-judgemental manner.
"As a highly capable and valued team member, Carey is relied on to train new volunteers, imparting his knowledge, and experience to help new team members to thrive."
The Chairman's Medal recognises outstanding volunteers who set aside their own priorities to better the community.
Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern NSW chief executive Ross Bingham said Mr Binks' volunteering through the pandemic was critical to ensuring the house could stay open.
He said in the early stages of the pandemic volunteer numbers were down almost 80 per cent from 230 to 50.
"During periods where operations were run by skeleton staff, with no daily volunteers and only three volunteers suitably trained for overnight duties, Carey became indispensable as he picked up approximately 90% of the overnight shifts," he said.
"With Carey's support, we were able to continue operations, supporting up to 18 vulnerable families during a profoundly difficult and isolating time - for both families and the charity."
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
