A "frustrating" act of vandalism in Wallsend has led to a heart-warming display of community pride that saved Saturday sport for more than 100 soccer players.
Fletcher Football Club president Wade Buckton left Federal Park just before 10pm May 12, and arrived for a weather check at 6.30am the next day to find the ground had been damaged by a vehicle.
It was the second time the park had been vandalised in four weeks.
Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery described the act as "idiotic behaviour" and described those responsible as "absolute flogs".
Mr Buckton said he quickly put the call out to members to help repair the damage before the day's fixture and within half an hour more than 40 volunteers were there to help.
"About 75 per cent of the damage was cosmetic," he said. "We filled it with top soil which we had after the damage four weeks before."
Thankfully the teamwork allowed games to go ahead on Saturday as planned.
Mr Buckton said he hoped some sort of fencing or barricade could be installed to stop cars getting on the field.
"It's simply frustrating," the club president said. "It doesn't achieve anything.
"I was really worried we weren't going to be able to play."
Ms Hornery took to social media to urge anyone with information about the act of vandalism to contact Newcastle police.
"These football clubs are mums and dads, grandparents who dedicate a lot of their time to ensure their kids get a good go at sport," she wrote on social media.
"They don't need to be putting up with this crap in addition."
