Broadmeadow's Kirstyn Antoni looks set to be sidelined for their Northern NSW Football Women's League Cup semi-final against Maitland on Wednesday night after copping a late red card on Sunday.
Magic host the Magpies at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility (8pm) while Newcastle Olympic battle Charlestown at Darling Street Oval (7.45pm) in the other semi-final.
The Women's League Cup has been introduced this year and the final will be contested in August.
All four semi-finalists are coming off wins in round 10 of NPLW NNSW on Sunday.
Maitland beat New Lambton 3-1 at Alder Park, Magic were 2-0 winners over Adamstown, Olympic bounced back from their first loss of the season to defeat Mid Coast 6-0 and Charlestown downed Warners Bay 8-1.
Antoni, who has relished a switch from centre-back to No.6 this season, was red-carded in the 86th minute of Magic's win over Rosebud for two yellow card offences.
Both cards came in quick succession. The first was for a challenge on Rosebud fullback Leia Puxty just outside Magic's 18-yard box and the second came when Antoni questioned the referee's decision to award a free kick.
It is the second time this season that the former national league player has been sent off for two yellow card offences after also being given her marching orders in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Olympic in round four on March 26.
Magic coach Jake Curley expected Antoni to at least serve an automatic one-match ban for the red card but was hopeful to have her back in action when they host Olympic in an NPLW top-of-the-table clash at Darling Street Oval this Sunday.
Curley intends to make some positional changes against Maitland, who beat Magic 5-2 when they met in round five of NPLW.
"We're probably going to start different players in different positions but they're still first-graders," Curley said.
"AJ [Striker Adriana Konjarski] won't start because she's going to be away for three weeks in June, so we need to see how Kiarra [Lewis] goes at nine.
"Maitland are pretty good in an attacking sense. They've got good players. They're scoring goals and they're a solid team, so it will be a good contest for us."
Magic have not dropped a point since their loss to the Magpies and sit atop the NPLW table on 25 points as the competition approaches its midpoint this weekend.
Olympic, who have a game in hand, are second on 22 points with Azzurri (21) third.
Maitland (18) regained fourth place after backing up their important 1-0 win over Olympic by defeating New Lambton (10) with coach Keelan Hamilton describing the latter effort as "a more complete performance".
Hamilton expected to have a similar complement of players available on Wednesday night, including strike weapon Bronte Peel.
Peel has signed for Maitland while home on summer break from the United States, where she plays Division 1 college football with University of Arkansas Little Rock College, and started against the Eagles.
"We're lucky, we've got a bit of depth so we'll probably freshen the squad up a little bit," Hamilton said.
"Having said that, we want to go there and perform again. We've had two good performances and backed them up with results. Our aim will be to go there and try to win again, but Broadmeadow are a good side.
"They're top of the league for a reason so we know that we're going to have to perform really well to get something out of it.
"But it's exciting. It's a semi-final of a new competition. It would be nice for the players if we could perform well and progress to a Cup final."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.