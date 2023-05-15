Newcastle Herald
Broadmeadow Magic player Kirstyn Antoni sees red ahead of NNSW Women's League Cup semi-final

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated May 15 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 5:30pm
Magic defensive midfielder Kirstyn Antoni was red-carded for two yellow card offences against Adamstown on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil
Magic defensive midfielder Kirstyn Antoni was red-carded for two yellow card offences against Adamstown on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil

Broadmeadow's Kirstyn Antoni looks set to be sidelined for their Northern NSW Football Women's League Cup semi-final against Maitland on Wednesday night after copping a late red card on Sunday.

