Williamtown PFAS class action paves the way for latest settlement

Thousands of landowners around Australia whose properties were contaminated by PFAS-laden firefighting foam used on air force bases have secured a $132.7 million payout.
Monday's agreement covers sites near Royal Australian Air Force bases at Richmond and Wagga Wagga in NSW, Bullsbrook in Western Australia, Darwin in the Northern Territory, Edinburgh in South Australia, Townsville in Queensland and Wodonga in Victoria.
Parties reached an in-principle, binding agreement at the weekend covering about 30,000 landowners.
The Commonwealth did not adequately prevent toxic chemicals in the foam from escaping and contaminating soil and groundwater, the suit alleged.
It has not admitted liability in the terms of the settlement.
News of the agreement was emailed to the court at about 12.10am on Monday.
The so-called "forever chemicals", which accumulate in the body and do not naturally degrade, are linked to cancers, birth defects and diseases.
Shine Lawyers joint head of class actions Craig Allsopp said in a statement the agreement would save the cost of a risky trial.
"The settlement money, if approved, will go some way to compensate the seven communities in this class action for their losses, however, many are still stuck on contaminated land," he said.
Another case involving Wreck Bay Aboriginal Community Council has been adjourned for further mediation.
Williamtown class action members received $86million as part of the $212.5million settlement made in March 2020.
Members from Katherine received $92.5million and those in Oakey received $34million.
READ MORE:
The settlement, believed to be a world-first, compensated class action members for economic losses as a result of PFAS contamination.
It also opened the door for legal action by those who have been exposed to contamination at other Department of Defence sites across.
Speaking in Adelaide on Monday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the settlement, saying many people from a range of communities had suffered from the use of the toxic foam.
"We have to get occupational health and safety right ... in the first place - that would avoid these sort of actions," he said.
"The biggest concern that I have with PFAS isn't, of course, a financial one - it is the health outcomes of people who are affected by it."
Members of the class action will be issued further details about the settlement as it approaches approval.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.