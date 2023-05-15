Newcastle Herald
Commonwealth agrees to $132.7 million settlement for PFAS contamination at seven defence sites

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated May 15 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
Williamtown PFAS class action paves the way for latest settlement
Williamtown PFAS class action paves the way for latest settlement

Thousands of landowners around Australia whose properties were contaminated by PFAS-laden firefighting foam used on air force bases have secured a $132.7 million payout.

