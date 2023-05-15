Trainer Peter Payne wins appeal for start in Hunter Region final

Fullerton Cove owner-trainer Peter Payne will have his first group 1 runner after winning his case at the Racing Appeals Tribunal on Monday to have Avaiden's disqualification from his Hunter Region Championship heat overturned.
Avaiden was third across the line in heat one of the series at Newcastle Paceway on May 5, a result which would have qualified him for this Friday night's 12-horse $100,000 final at the track.
But the four-year-old gelding was disqualified for racing inside the pegs shortly after the start when driver Grace Panella shifted him in to avoid a collision with The Cid.
When crossing from the outside gate to take the lead, eventual winner Man From Braavos caused interference to The Cid, which then galloped back through the field. Man From Braavos driver Joe Taaffe was suspended 28 days.
Payne and fellow owner Peter Turner appealed the decision to disqualify Avaiden and were represented by former South Australian and Western Australian harness racing chief steward Barbara Scott.
The successful appeal reinstated the third-place finish and gave Avaiden a spot in the final, which has its barrier draw on Tuesday. It means Adam Ruggari-trained Pelican Fly drops from fourth to fifth in the heat and misses the decider.
Hobby trainer Payne, 65, said he was "stoked" with the chance to race in a group 1.
"The best I've ever had before is a runner in the final of the Glenn Tomlin," said Payne, who has been training for 10 years but has been involved in harness racing all his adult life.
"Now we've got one in the race and we've also got one of the emergencies [Down Stream] as well."
The appeal win means connections gain $1595 in prizemoney from the heat and a chance to take home at least $1500 from the final.
Turner, a former trainer, driver and Goulburn club president with 53 years of experience in the sport, was equally thrilled.
"We'll need a good draw and a lot of luck to figure in the finish but that wasn't the point. It was the principle of what happened," Turner said. "The horse deserved to have a start.
"It has been a bit of a surprise packet. It's no champion but it's a stayer. It can't sprint like the rest of them but it can hang on, and that's what it's been doing. And at times, it's getting faster, so we're really excited."
He said while "justice was done" on Monday, he believed stewards were put in a tough position after the heat.
"It's pretty hard to get organisations to overturn decisions, but I think it was the right decision," he said.
"Hats off to Barbara Scott, she knows her stuff inside and out.
"We were being pinned with having an unfair advantage when for OH&S reasons, she had to take the horse inside the pegs, to avoid carnage. Grace should have been commended for going inside to avoid that."
Avaiden came to Payne from the Paul Fitzpatrick stable after one failed start and has since had three wins and three placings in 22 races.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
