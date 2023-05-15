Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Trainer Peter Payne wins appeal for start in Hunter Region final

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 15 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part-owners Peter Payne and Peter Turner with Avaiden after a win at Newcastle. Picture Newcastle Harness Racing Club
Part-owners Peter Payne and Peter Turner with Avaiden after a win at Newcastle. Picture Newcastle Harness Racing Club

Fullerton Cove owner-trainer Peter Payne will have his first group 1 runner after winning his case at the Racing Appeals Tribunal on Monday to have Avaiden's disqualification from his Hunter Region Championship heat overturned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.