Newcastle Knights' Bradman Best says his win against Gold Coast 'proved point' after Bali holiday

By Jasper Bruce
Updated May 15 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:11pm
The Newcastle Knights' Bradman Best.
Newcastle centre Bradman Best has revealed he spent part of his much-maligned Bali holiday helping a local family build a house in their village, and says his starring performance on his return "shoved it in the faces" of those who criticised him for the trip.

