PORT Stephens Council will investigate options for a town hall at Raymond Terrace.
"Raymond Terrace is a vibrant, growing community and as a long term resident, I know our schools, sporting groups, community organisations and business are all looking for venues that they can use for presentations, balls, dinners and big events," said Cr Peter Kafer, who raised the issue as a notice of motion at last week's council meeting.
"Not only that, a venue like this can grow our town centre - creating vibrancy, activity and in turn attract more business and more investment.
"This type of facility would be way bigger than anything we've done in the past and I know it'll cost a lot but it's our role to think big and find ways to fund these projects. The goal is to do this right by exploring what the community really need and finding ways to generate revenue to make sure this facility is sustainable into the future."
Council staff will investigate potential costs and locations for the building concept and report back to the elected councillors for further discussion.
