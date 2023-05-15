Newcastle Knights iron man Tyson Frizell has been cleared of a cannonball tackle ahead of a final audition for an Origin return against Cronulla in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.
Frizell was placed on report by referee Peter Gough in the 29th minute of the Knights' 46-26 victory over the Gold Coast for a tackle on Titans captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.
Fa'asuamaleaui was standing in a tackle and backing into the defence. Frizell went in low from the front, wrapped his arms around the legs and bought the prop to ground.
The Titans skipper grabbed at his shin and was slow to play the ball but the referee ruled play on.
Two minutes later, after word from the bunker, Frizell was put on report.
However, the match review panel ruled that Frizell had no case to answer, clearing the way for him to play against the Sharks - the final game before the NSW side for Origin 1 is named.
Frizell is in career best form and in line to end a three-year absence from Origin.
Against the Titans, the off-contract 32-year-old scored a try, made 33 tackles and 60 metres from seven runs.
The 226-game veteran has fur tries for the campaign and is averaging 30 tackles and 99 running metres per game.
"This is the best Tyson has played for our club," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said after the game.
"The last few years, I'm not putting him down on those, [but] I think he is healthy, his body is healthy and he is playing that way.
"I've got nothing to do with Origin, but he'd be in my team."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.