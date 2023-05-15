Newcastle Herald
National Rugby League: Knights edge forward Tyson Frizell cleared of cannonball, free to tackle Sharks in Origin audition

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 15 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 4:30pm
Newcastle Knights edge forward Tyson Frizell. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Newcastle Knights iron man Tyson Frizell has been cleared of a cannonball tackle ahead of a final audition for an Origin return against Cronulla in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

