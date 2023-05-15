KNIGHTS fullback Tamika Upton is part of a new-look Queensland Maroons side for this year's women's State of Origin series opener as coach Tahnee Norris rewards players in strong form.
Former Knights utility Romy Teitzel, hooker Emma Manzelmann, wingers Sophie Holyman and China Polata and forward Keilee Joseph are the new faces in the 18-woman squad to play NSW on June 1 at Commbank Stadium in Sydney.
Upton, who recently inked a five-year contract with the Knights, has been one of the stars for the Maroons.
Queensland and NSW will play a two-match series for the first time.
Upton is likely to go head-to-head with a host of Knights teammates.
Norris said she was excited for the debutants.
"Romy Teitzel is a Townsville girl and has been so close the last couple of years so I am really looking forward to her taking the field," Norris said.
"We have picked players that are in form.
"It has made it easier to pick a side that is physically ready to go."
The NRL is still working out how the series will be decided if it is locked at 1-all.
NSW won last year's game but Norris said she would be open to extra-time if there was a deadlock.
"I would love to see something like that," she said. "Relying on the (winner from) the previous year is a bit hit and miss.
"We deserve to have an outcome."
Veteran Ali Brigginshaw will captain the side.
Queensland Maroons: Tarryn Aiken, Emily Bass, Ali Brigginshaw (c), Destiny Brill, Shenae Ciesiolka, Jessika Elliston, Tazmin Gray, Sophie Holyman, Keilee Joseph, Emma Manzelmann, Shannon Mato, Evania Pelite, China Polata, Shaniah Power, Julia Robinson, Romy Teitzel, Zahara Temara, Tamika Upton.
