There is no doubt Glenn Piper is aiming to take the Beach Hotel to glory under his ownership.
Last year his Harbord Hotel in Freshwater on Sydney's Northern Beaches was named Best Metropolitan Local in the NSW Australian Hotels Association awards.
The opening of Larrie's takeaway restaurant/cafe at the Beaches shows attention to detail, an honest local focus and a touch of quality.
Of course, the clearest sign of quality is the hot chips.
The head chef of the Harbord Hotel, Adam Rust - who consulted and helped develop the menu for Larrie's - says Larrie's humble spud is sourced primarily from the rich soils of Tasmania and is tested for its moisture content prior to harvesting to give the team the best chipping potato possible.
"Our chip is so much more than the humble deep-fried potato, it's a thick cut chip reminiscent of classic hand cut fish 'n chip shop chips...," he said. "We cook our chips with a precise temperature and use a 'twice cooked' method of cooking, I feel, gives us the perfect mix of crunchy exterior and fluffy potato interior - it really is a science."
The chips are seasoned with Larrie's Chicken Salt - a custom blend of spices that Rust and the team locally at The Beaches have specially developed for that venue. Fans will actually be able to buy their own take-home packets of the chicken salt in-store soon.
The new omnivore-inclusive menu at the previously vegan-only Pino's Restaurant in Islington got off to a roaring start last week. Chef and part-owner Dion Pophristoff said turnover doubled last week.
The clever chef is just getting started on new ideas for the menu. He's working on a native Australian-inspired dinner with six courses with paired wine to land on Reconciliation Week (May 27-June 3) at the restaurant.
The restaurateurs at Criterion Hotel in Carrington, which includes Luciano Cruz, one of the partners in MEET on Darby Street, kicked off their new menu last week.
"It's such a lovely venue and we can do so much with it," Cruz said. "The place has a lot of character."
The new executive chef is Rafael Tonon and the new operations manager is Ronnie Stricke.
Some classics have been kept, but expect new flavours.
Local hoteliers are keen to be involved in NSW Variety Bash that starts on Saturday, May 21.
The event is a week-long journey made in cars more than 30 years old, will run through Dubbo, Cowra, Leeton, Echuca, Narrandera and Goulburn to raise money and awareness for sick and disadvantaged kids.
The Australian Hotels Association - Newcastle Hunter Sub-Branch and its members have been the event's major sponsor for 11 years.
"Most years the event raises more than $1 million for kids in need across regional NSW and to support an event like this - and also participate in it - is unlike any other experience," sub-branch president and long-term 'basher' Mick Starkey said of the Stag & Hunter and Customs House.
Joining the event for the first time is Pippi's at the Point hotelier Stephanie Grace, who will partner with AHA NSW staffer Jaimie Rayment in an all-girl team piloting the AHA NSW car.
Also involved this year are Dan Keegan from the Muswellbrook Hotel, Peter Cullen from Bay Hotel (Bonnells Bay), Dan Bennett of the Linga Longa Inn in Gundy, and Adam Wedmaier from the Junction Inn at Raymond Terrace.
Gotta love this recent note in a Gourmet Traveller survey story of Newcastle food stops: "If you're searching the city for a great sandwich in between site seeing and swimming, a stop at Arno Deli is a must. The deli-cum-bar is led by an ex-Merivale chef who might just make one of the finest porchetta paninis outside of Italy."
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.