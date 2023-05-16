Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Newcomer Larrie's at Beach Hotel raises the stakes for great chips

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
May 16 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The special chicken salt is the perfect touch on the hot chips at Larrie's at the Beach Hotel in Merewether (pictured with a prawn sandwich). Picture by Jim Kellar
The special chicken salt is the perfect touch on the hot chips at Larrie's at the Beach Hotel in Merewether (pictured with a prawn sandwich). Picture by Jim Kellar

There is no doubt Glenn Piper is aiming to take the Beach Hotel to glory under his ownership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.