POLICE are re-appealing for help from the public as the search for a man missing from the Hunter region enters its second month.
John Simpson, 42, was last seen driving on Great North Road at Laguna on April 13. It is believed his vehicle broke down on his way home.
When he could not be contacted, officers from Hunter Valley Police District began inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.
As part of inquiries, officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District - with the assistance of specialist resources - searched a Laguna property last week.
The search effort will continue on May 16 in the Laguna area - along Great North, Watagan Creek and Milsons Arm Roads.
Local police are being assisted by officers from Police Rescue, the Dog Unit, Operational Support Group, and State Emergency Service.
Mr Simpson is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, with medium build, brown hair and a grey beard.
Anyone with information that could help with the search is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
