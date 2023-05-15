Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Valley police re-appeal for help in search for John Simpson, last seen at Laguna

Updated May 16 2023 - 7:18am, first published 7:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter man John Simpson has been missing since April 13. Picture supplied
Hunter man John Simpson has been missing since April 13. Picture supplied

POLICE are re-appealing for help from the public as the search for a man missing from the Hunter region enters its second month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.