Seven Days in rugby league: All flights lead to Bali but where is 'Big Gaz'

There is a crisis at League HQ. Gary Harley is missing from the NRL tipping panel. What are the punters to do? Tip the favourites would be a start. Fellow Maitlandite Josh Callinan appears twice in the graphic but no sign of big Gaz. A "production error"is the official line trotted out by the company.
Next thing, regular Sevens Days scribe Robert Dillon has been given a few days break after a tough start to the campaign and is headed to some party island in Indonesia for some R and R.
In a cross-code triumph for 'rugba league' boss Peter V'landys, the Herald's rah rah writer is called back from a long lunch and handed the keys to Seven Days with the instruction - "Harley's tips are a must".
Forget the late Johnny Sattler, Sam Burgess and Geoff Toovey, there is a new captain of the tough hombre club.
Penrith hard nut Spencer Leniu is ruled out of the Chocolate Soldiers' battle with the Chooks after rupturing a testicle. Leniu copped one in the 'Jatz Crackers' during an opposed session on Wednesday night. "He didn't even get up ginger," Pennies' physio Peter Green explains. "He continued to train and kept it to himself. It wasn't until he showered up, we knew he was in trouble."
Leniu was rushed to Nepean hospital for surgery and later revealed: "I copped a massive knee to my nut."
That will do it.
As my former sports editor, Kevin Cranson, occasionally observed, it takes approximately 50 kilograms of force to rupture a testicle.
Leniu's tender testi, was nothing compared to the pain inflicted on the Chooks in a 48-4 roasting.
Earlier, the "Once Were Warriors" went Jake The Muss and beat up the Dogs 24-12. The "Once Weres" are a different beast under sauce-head coach Andrew Webster. Further weight to the theory that every good team needs a red head.
The papers are raving about the Chocolate Soldiers. Kurt Sorensen, after scoring two tries, is thrown up as Queensland Origin bolter. Yes, he is a Kiwi. Hasn't stopped the Maroons before. I recall Kurt having curly hair, massive shoulder pads and tiny shorts when he was at the Sharks. Oh, it's his nephew, Scott. Play on.
Tyrone Peachey is the other blast from the past. I used to report on his uncle, Mick, a Wellington Cowboys and Group 11 legend. Mick was Latrell Mitchell before Latrell Mitchell ... but better. Playing six, it was nothing for him to go length of the field with a chip-n-chase, pop a one-arm offload or fire a 30-metre pass. In defence, he hit harder than David 'Cement' Gillespie. Peach had a year at South Sydney in the early '90s but wasn't keen on the big smoke.
The campaign by the Blue Wiggle to end the arranged marriage between Balmain and the rotten Magpies gains momentum after the Tig Togs surrender 20-0 to the Bunnies.
Apparently, all it takes is $20 million to buy out the Wests faction and return Balmain to its rightful place. The round-ball mob is asking $25 million for a new A-League licence. Toot-toot chugga chugga.
My eldest son "Bare Minimum" is blowing up deluxe after his Slipperies are on the wrong end of a few ref's calls and slip up 26-18 to the Faiders. His vitriol is nothing compared to Ricky Stuart. He would deadset boo Santa Claus. Sticky is gunning for the officials after Big Red Corey Horsburgh goes the knuckle and is binned.
What Anthony Griffin would give for a referee's controversy after the once mighty Red V succumb to a sixth straight defeat, lapped 42-22 by the Cows in Townsville.
A snippet in one of the Sunday rags celebrates the 79th birthday of Souths mascot Reggie The Rabbit. I was wondering what Tugga Coleman was up to nowadays.
A refreshed Knights - you'd swear they had been on a holiday - play with the vigour of an Aussie tourist riding a moped on the streets of Kuta. Some kid called Ponga is the life of the party as the Knights run amok 46-26.
Manly coach Anthony Seibold thanks his lucky stars that Anthony Griffin is still around after the Silvertails stumble for a third straight week, circled 20-14 by the Sharks.
Knights boss Peter Parr checks for the next bye and books 30 flights to Bali and rings a local tattoo parlour.
Referees boss Graham Annesley also checks out departure times for the party island after his weekly football briefing extends to golden point. Hip drops, cannonballs, handbags at 10 paces. Kevvy, Sticky and Brad Arthur all want a piece of the former Member for Miranda. He thought question time was tough.
Dead man walking Anthony Griffin is finally put out of his misery and hooked. Who would have thought. All's not lost. Apparently, Bali is nice this time of year.
Social media and rugby league players are like drinks at a Kuta nightclub - shouldn't mix. However, I have never seen more moving vision than a Facebook post from the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. Kevin Sinfield, after pushing the wheelchair of his former teammate for the majority of the trip, lifts the terminally ill Burrow up and carries him across the finish line.
My mates are lucky to let the cab stop before they kick me out on the way home after a night out.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
