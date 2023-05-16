Stockton's erosion fix should be more straightforward

To describe middle-income earners as the working poor is a stretch. Someone's disposable income had to go down if total expenditure is to fall. Mr Dutton's own party, with its tax cuts, ensured that it would not be the highest income earners. Labor ensured that it would not be the lower income brackets and welfare recipients. To criticise Labor's immigration intake, when his business constituents rely on cheap foreign labour and higher rents, is just plain hypocrisy. I was disappointed that neither Mr Dutton nor Treasurer Jim Chalmers mentioned the two elephants in the room: the need to reform the housing market by phasing out tax breaks for wealthy housing investors, and the over-reliance on monetary policy to bring down inflation. Interest rate rises are inherently unfair since they leave the indebted with less disposable income while not affecting the debt-free.