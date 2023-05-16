Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes May 17 2023

By Letters to the Editor
May 17 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stockton's erosion fix should be more straightforward
Stockton's erosion fix should be more straightforward

HOW many government departments does it take to shovel sand onto Stockton beach? ("Shored up", Newcastle Herald 15/5)? Apparently more than I thought existed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.