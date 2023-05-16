The Newcastle Jets have lost another attacker and confirmed the arrival of two.
Jaush Sotirio has been released from the final year of his contract to take up an opportunity in Asia.
The powerhouse winger scored three goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances.
The 27-year-old is the fourth attacker to depart following two-time golden boot Beka Mikeltadze and mid-season arrival Manabu Saito. Beka Dartsmelia left in January.
As reported by the Newcastle Herald in March, Jacob Dowse is returning home on a two-year deal after a breakout season for Perth Glory.
A Jets academy product, Dowse, 22, made 17 appearances, manly off the bench for the Glory and contributed five assists.
"I can't wait to get back to Newcastle and get started. I'm absolutely buzzing," Dowse said in a statement. "This is the team I grew up supporting being a young boy from Newcastle, and I can't wait to put on the gold jersey for the first time."
Dowse is likely to be part of a new-look left side for the Jets after confirmation that Lucas Mauragis is returning after a year on loan at Wellington Phoenix.
Mauragis started 18 games for the Phoenix, including the 2-0 loss to Adelaide United in the elimination semi-final.
The 21-year-old was rewarded with a place in the Olyroos squad to contest the prestigious Maurice Revello Tournament in France next month.
Mauragis will assemble at the AIS European training centre in Varese, Italy, on May 28 before heading to France where Australia have been drawn in Pool B alongside Qatar, Mexico and Togo.
Fellow defenders Mark Natta and Thomas Aquilina missed selection.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.