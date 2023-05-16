Broadmeadow gain red card review in time for Australia Cup test

Broadmeadow were hopeful of having defender Sam Kamper available for their Australia Cup clash with Weston on Wednesday night (7pm) at Magic Park, despite his send-off on Saturday.
The right-back was given a straight red card in the 69th minute against Valentine in the round 11 NPL game at Hunter Sports Centre with his side up 5-1 in the 5-2 win.
The former Bear was marched after becoming entangled with an opposition player, who went to ground near halfway as they battled for possession. Both players were uninjured and there appeared no foul play or intent from Kamper.
Broadmeadow emailed Northern NSW Football about the possibility of challenging the red card and were told the referee's review panel was already looking at the incident.
Magic hoped to have the case dealt with quickly, given the cup game against Weston, and the Obvious Error Panel was set to review it on Tuesday night.
Keanu Moore remains sidelined with injury for Magic, while Weston have midfielder Liam Wilson (knee), keeper Gerard Roebuck (concussion) and defender Alessandro Ouwerkerk (illness) still out. The trio missed the 3-1 NPL win over Cooks Hill on Sunday. Ben Clouten (hamstring) came off early in that game and is also a loss.
Bears coach Kew Jaliens hopes to have Wilson on board when they back up against Magic in the league on Sunday at Weston Park.
The winner of the cup game plays Bangalow in the NNSW last eight.
Weston are flying in the league, sitting on 23 points in third - just two points off top spot.
However, they have also never been to the round of 32 in the cup and Jaliens wanted to go all out in both competitions.
"The way I work, we want to win every game, so we'll go in 100 per cent," he said of the cup game.
"Then after Wednesday we'll have a look and then prepare for Sunday.
"Every game we play, we play to win, so there's no difference to us between the cup and the league."
