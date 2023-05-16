Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Broadmeadow gain red card review in time for Australia Cup test

By Craig Kerry
May 16 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Kamper, right, in action. Picture by Marina Neil
Sam Kamper, right, in action. Picture by Marina Neil

Broadmeadow were hopeful of having defender Sam Kamper available for their Australia Cup clash with Weston on Wednesday night (7pm) at Magic Park, despite his send-off on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.