Broadmeadow get one back from US college

Broadmeadow will be boosted by the return of Sam Donnellan from US college next week but defender Tom Beecham won't be back.
Donnellan, who is already on Magic's player points system roster this year, and Beecham were part of Broadmeadow's run to second place last season before they headed overseas late in the campaign.
Then-coach Damian Zane, now boss of the Jets Youth side, had a huge of opinion of Beecham.
Magic hoped to have his services again this year but he has taken up a scholarship in the US and is staying.
** Weston are taking no chances with keeper Gerard Roebuck after he suffered a head knock in the win over Lake Macquarie on April 30.
The former Sutherland shot-stopper has been rested since the knock, which was his second in a short period, and he won't play on Wednesday night in the Australia Cup clash with Broadmeadow.
"I want him to be 100 per cent before I think about anything else," Bears coach Kew Jaliens said.
Roebuck has been one of several additions to shine this year for Weston as they shape as title contenders.
** Lambton Jaffas coach David Tanchevski was not disappointed with the performance, given the players he had out, in a 3-2 loss to Olympic on Saturday.
Centre-backs Josh Piddington (illness) and Pat Bond (suspension) were among those missing as Olympic scored all three goals at set pieces.
"We didn't have Bondy or Piddo, who are our two most effectively people in the air defensively, and we had a completely restructured back four," Tanchevski said.
"I thought we held the better possession and played the better football. We probably just didn't create enough opportunities and conceded at three set pieces, which we shouldn't have."
The games featured memorable strikes from Olympic's Tom O'Connor and Blake Green, as well as a brilliant long-range free kick from Jaffa Ben Hay.
