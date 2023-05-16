Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Broadmeadow get one back from US college

By Craig Kerry
May 16 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Donnellan, left, in action.
Sam Donnellan, left, in action.

Broadmeadow will be boosted by the return of Sam Donnellan from US college next week but defender Tom Beecham won't be back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.