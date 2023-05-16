Newcastle Herald
Pauline Hanson appeals Brian Burston defamation verdict

By Neve Brissenden
Updated May 16 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:29pm
Pauline Hanson is appealing a court order to pay former colleague Brian Burston $250,000 in damages. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is appealing a court order to pay former colleague Brian Burston $250,000 in damages by arguing he did sexually abuse a staffer.

