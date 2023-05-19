Burgess Thomson experts in buying property off the plan Advertising Feature

Burgess Thomson is located at 1 Newcomen Street, Newcastle and can assist with all legal issues when purchasing property off the plan.

As the property market shows signs of resurgence, the attraction of purchasing property off the plan has begun to rise, according to James Thomson, a Director and Principal Lawyer at Burgess Thomson.

"Purchasing off the plan" refers to situations where a property is secured before it is built. There are several ways this can be achieved.



You might buy residential land to build a house on, or you might buy an apartment or house that is due to be constructed in the future.

If you are in a position to exchange contracts, purchasing off the plan gives you the ability to purchase property at today's prices rather than wait.

This in turn creates the possibility of making capital gains when the property is completed, and generating instant equity on settlement.

The process sounds attractive but comes with pitfalls.

The property lawyers at Burgess Thomson are highly experienced in off-the-plan contracts, which is a specialised area of practice.

"We review the contract in detail, ensure it contains all the agreed terms and is in your best interests, as off-the-plan contracts are usually drafted heavily in favour of the developer," James said.

"We negotiate any special conditions to protect you throughout the transaction.

"We will coordinate exchange of contracts and advise you on any important aspects of the contract such as the sunset date, checking the schedule of inclusions and finishes is correct, checking the plans and design specifications, and reviewing the defect periods in the contract."

There may also be issues around land tax adjustments.

"We will negotiate on your behalf to ensure the contract contains appropriate protections if any of these issues arise," James said.

Burgess Thomson is one of Newcastle's most highly regarded law firms since 1983 and is listed in the Legal 500 and Doyle's Guide of top ranked law firms.

The firm specialises in:

Conveyancing, Property Law and Leases

Wills, Estate Planning, Deceased Estates and Will Disputes

Business and Commercial Law and Superannuation

James has over 20 years experience and has completed the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School.

He holds a Master of Laws degree from The University of Sydney and Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degrees from The University of NSW.

He is a member of the Law Society of NSW, Newcastle Law Society, Australian Institute of Company Directors, Commercial Law Association, Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and the SMSF Association.

Damian Burgess founded Burgess Thomson in 1983 and has a loyal following of repeat clients.

Together with a team of Lawyers and Paralegals, they take the time to get to know their clients and provide regular updates during what can sometimes be a stressful time.

"We conduct all our settlements electronically using PEXA, which means that clients receive funds from their sale on the same day and properties are transferred into our clients' names immediately at settlement," James said.

"Clients can also download the PEXA Key app on their phone and use it to receive updates on the progress of their matter."