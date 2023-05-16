Newcastle Herald
Ampcontrol acquires Hunter-based Androck Engineering and Mining as part of renewable energy manufacturing strategy

By Matthew Kelly
Updated May 16 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 1:45pm
Androck managing director Darren Rockley and Ampcontrol managing director chief executive Rod Henderson.
Ampcontrol has acquired Hunter-based Androck Engineering and Mining as part of the company's renewable energy manufacturing growth strategy.

