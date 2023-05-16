Ampcontrol has acquired Hunter-based Androck Engineering and Mining as part of the company's renewable energy manufacturing growth strategy.
Androck was established in 2006 as a specialised component overhaul facility to support the underground mining industry.
It has grown into a substantial supply and manufacturing operation, including the engineering and re-engineering of many problem issues in the sector.
"There is a great opportunity for the industry when Ampcontrol and Androck combine their offerings. Androck's extensive mechanical and machining expertise, capability, and manufacturing operations will enable Ampcontrol to further accelerate the development of our energy and electromotive solutions at scale to support industry decarbonisation," Ampcontrol managing director chief executive Rod Henderson said.
Androck has five workshops located in Rutherford and has capabilities in machining, fabrication, hydraulics, and electrical repairs. They conduct equipment services and overhauls, including continuous miners, shuttle cars, and multi-bolters.
"Keeping manufacturing jobs within Australia has always been important to me. With a workforce of 65 people, I'm excited to see how the Androck product offerings and skilled people can support Ampcontrol, its customers and the wider industry to help make net zero a reality," Androck managing director and owner Darren Rockley said.
"Knowing Androck will be going to the 'good home' of Ampcontrol leaves me confident there will be a smooth transition of our business operations for our customers and will see our manufacturing remain onshore."
Mr Rockley will remain in the business following the acquisition transaction to support the integration of Androck into the Ampcontrol business and focus on strategic growth opportunities.
Ampcontrol and Androck signed a Share Purchase Agreement on Tuesday, 2 May 2023, with the acquisition transaction expected to be completed on 31 May 2023.
There will be no immediate changes to current trading, workforce, operations, branding, or customer contracts and orders during the acquisition period. The existing product and service offerings from Androck will remain unchanged.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
