IT'S here and it's queer - Newcastle's only LGBTQI+ bar, Bernie's, has come out.
The concept goes beyond a welcoming place to grab a cold one, it's a symbol of pride and unity for a community that hasn't had a permanent physical space since the closure of the Gateway Hotel some years ago - known locally as 'The G'.
Bernie's co-founder Grace Tose said it's a space where people can walk in and they don't have to hide.
"That's not just the customers but the staff, this is probably one of the only hospitality venues that has a waitlist of people wanting to work at it," she said.
"Gay bars and queer spaces have never just been about the bar itself, they've always been hubs and spaces where the community comes together not just to celebrate but to mourn, to discuss politics that impact our day-to-day lives.
"They're places of information and were hugely important in times like the AIDS epidemic."
The bar is overflowing with pride, rainbow flags hang in frames on the walls and there's fairy bread on the menu.
One of Bernie's special touches is a "Coming Out" selfie wall - a place for new or established members of the community to make themselves visible.
The first Saturday of every month the bar will host 'Coming Out' parties.
"By holding these parties in a way that lets people be welcomed into the community, it also shows people who are still in the closet that it's okay, there are places you can come and it's accepted," Ms Tose said.
"In a way it's a lighthouse for those sorts of things, it's a celebration."
Bernie's celebrated its soft launch on Tuesday afternoon, with reduced hours until its official opening on June 1.
Mark Luckman and his partner Adam Colgrave recently moved to Newcastle from Tasmania. They visited for the soft launch and hope Bernie's will be the perfect place to meet friends.
"It is going to be the beginning of queer connection in [Newcastle] for us," Mr Colgrave said. "It is important to have a safe space for people to come and enjoy."
Mr Colgrave is excited to "have a boogie" and "let the hair down" in what he feels will be a crucial space for the Hunter's queer scene.
Bernie's will host a whole range of LGBTQI+ events, from karaoke and parties to spoken word poetry, artists, trivia and history nights to learn about Newcastle's queer past.
Bernie's is located at the old Star Hotel building at 410 King Street.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
