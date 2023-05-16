Merewether arrests, raids after $50,000 Lake Macquarie heist

A MAN arrested after a Merewether foot chase will face court charged over a spate of thefts including a $50,000 Morisset heist.
Police were called to a motorsports business in Lake Macquarie on May 8 after riding equipment and safety gear was taken.
Public appeals and investigations led officers to a Berner Avenue address late last week where they arrested a 40-year-old man on warrants and charged him over unrelated break-in offences.
Police searched the property and recovered a motorcycle in the property's rear and another two within the house.
Investigators also searched a Gateshead storage shed linked to a 50-year-old Merewether man. Police attempted to arrest the older man on May 12 before he threatened police and led on foot.
He was subdued and arrested before he was taken to Belmont police station and subsequently charged with resist arrest, assault police, aggravated break, enter and commit serious indictable offence over the Morisset incident.
Further searches at other properties revealed a large number of tools as well as property, clothing and motorcycle equipment, police said.
Detectives will allege that the hardware was linked to a break, enter and steal at The Junction on May 6 and a stealing at Belmont South in March.
The 50-year-old was refused bail to face Belmont Local Court on July 4.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
