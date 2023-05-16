SVITZER will bring two new tugboats to Newcastle under a deal it says will offer a "revolutionary design" to help freighters enter the port.
The company on Tuesday announced contracts were in place for the two TRAnsverse tugs, with are built to specification to enable biofuel use in a bid to tamp down their carbon emissions.
The tugs will be the first of their design in Australia, and the second and third deployed globally.
They are estimated to hit operation in the Hunter in 2025.
"The Port of Newcastle is a busy, diverse port operation with a complex harbour, tidal restrictions and channel environment requiring active escort towage, and direct and indirect towage capabilities, the company said in a statement.
"Newcastle sees a range of vessels calling from capsize vessels carrying coal, to bulk, container and cruise ships.
"The complexity of Newcastles towage operations and range of vessels that call on the port will showcase the full range of the TRAnsverse tugs capabilities."
Svitzer chief executive Kasper Friis Nilaus said the company had been listening closely to its customers.
"The TRAnsverse tug offers significant improvements in operational efficiency, flexibility and sustainability by improving shipping turnaround times and reducing carbon emissions, helping customers to manage the demands of the modern towage market and the complex, busy port environments of today and the future," Mr Nilaus said.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
