Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Watch

Svitzer announces TRAnsverse tugboats for Port of Newcastle

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated May 16 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SVITZER will bring two new tugboats to Newcastle under a deal it says will offer a "revolutionary design" to help freighters enter the port.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.