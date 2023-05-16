A FIRST of its kind TAFE course will teach Hunter students the importance of an Acknowledgement to Country.
The course, to be offered through the Kurri Kurri TAFE campus, was developed after an audit found many in the community were committed to understanding the Acknowledgement to Country, which is commonly given ahead of meetings, performances and events as a way to acknowledge the Indigenous custodians of the land.
The self-paced course, being launched on Wednesday at Kurri Kurri TAFE, encourages students to gain rich Indigenous knowledge of their local area.
It encourages users to visit points of cultural significance in their community, such as lakes, burial sites and yarning circles.
The course runs for two hours and was developed after an audit of 108 Reconciliation Actions Plans - which are compulsory for businesses - showed a consistent commitment to understanding Acknowledgement of Country.
Manager of Aboriginal Engagement for TAFE NSW, Daniel Jack, said he hoped people's Acknowledgements would include elements of cultural significance after taking the course.
"An Acknowledgement of Country is, at the core, the sharing of stories to create connection," he said.
Course attendees will make contacts with elders in their community, along with yarning circles and Local Aboriginal Land Councils.
"We didn't want to create something that was just ticking a box," Mr Jack said. "It is important learners have real connections and understand the history of their area."
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.