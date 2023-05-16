Residents allegedly threatened with nail gun during home invasion

A Lake Macquarie man has been charged over his role in a home invasion during which residents were allegedly threatened with a high-powered nail gun.
Police said three men forced their way into a home on Myall Street at Windale in the early hours of May 12 and demanded money from the occupants.
One of the men was allegedly armed with a ramset gun - a tool used in construction to join hard materials such as steel and concrete.
The men allegedly threatened the residents before fleeing the scene.
Police arrested a 37-year-old Belmont South man on May 15, after they allegedly found him hiding inside a Windale home.
He is accused of being involved in the alleged home invasion.
The man has been charged with aggravated break and enter, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, possessing a prohibited drug, malicious damage, contravening an AVO and breaching bail.
The investigation into the alleged home invasion is ongoing.
