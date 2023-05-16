Newcastle Herald
Man charged after residents allegedly threatened with high-powered nail gun during home invasion at Windale

Updated May 17 2023 - 10:34am, first published 7:45am
Residents allegedly threatened with nail gun during home invasion
A Lake Macquarie man has been charged over his role in a home invasion during which residents were allegedly threatened with a high-powered nail gun.

