Broadmeadow defensive midfielder Kirstyn Antoni back for top-of-the-table NPLW NNSW clash

By Renee Valentine
Updated May 17 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:30pm
Key player Kirstyn Antoni should be available for Broadmeadow's clash with Newcastle Olympic on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil
Broadmeadow No.6 Kirstyn Antoni should be back for the NPLW Northern NSW's leaders highly anticipated showdown with second-placed Newcastle Olympic in round 11 at Magic Park on Sunday.

