Broadmeadow No.6 Kirstyn Antoni should be back for the NPLW Northern NSW's leaders highly anticipated showdown with second-placed Newcastle Olympic in round 11 at Magic Park on Sunday.
The defensive midfielder was handed a mandatory one-match suspension after being red-carded for two yellow card offences late in Magic's 2-0 win over Adamstown last weekend.
The ban was set to be served when Broadmeadow played Maitland at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Wednesday night in NNSW Football (NNSWF) Women's League Cup semi-finals.
The other semi-final between Olympic and Charlestown scheduled for Darling Street Oval on Wednesday night was washed out.
** Coach Niko Papaspiropoulos was pleased with how third-placed Azzurri adapted to structural changes as they bounced back from a 3-0 loss to New Lambton to beat Warners Bay 8-1 last weekend.
"There were some good moments to pick out of that with a bit of a change," Papaspiropoulos said.
"It was just different ways we can approach the game and take control and be more aggressive, and it worked quite well in patches.
"We've just got to keep building on that and having a few extra options in the way we can influence games."
** Seventeen-year-old Phoebe Little, a Kamilaroi/Gomeroi/Gamilaraay woman from Tamworth, has produced the winning design for NNSW Football's NAIDOC Cup team jerseys.
The NAIDOC Cup was introduced last year and will be contested between 14s and 16s teams from NNSWF and Football NSW at Valentine Sports Park in July.
With the theme of "For Our Elders", Little's design represents the challenges and milestones indigenous culture has overcome.
NNSWF NAIDOC Cup teams:
14s girls: Abby Hobby (Adamstown Rosebud JFC), Alysha Langford (Broadmeadow Magic), Ayanna Moore (New Lambton FC), Breanna Ford (New Lambton FC), Emily Moncrieff (Kahibah FC), Hallei McGregor (Maitland FC), Keira McCowan (Lennox Head FC), Layli Schubert (Mid Coast FC), Lola Deal (Tilligerry United FC), Marnee Walters (Gunnedah & District SC), Miah Goswell-Cook (Port Macquarie United FC), Miley Smith (Hilvue Rovers FC), Myka Deal (Warners Bay FC), Shona Bennis (Broadmeadow Magic), Taylea Brown (South Cardiff FC), Tynai Meyenn (Iona FC). Coaches Aleshia Lyons and Laura Bradford.
14s boys: Archie Kellett (Lambton Jaffas), Ashtyn Ferguson (Edgeworth FC), Chase McFayden (Newcastle Jets), Corey Morrison (West Wallsend SFC), Jack Hannah (South Cardiff FC), Jaxan Cambridge (Edgeworth FC), Joshua Bates (Singleton Strikers), Keith Croese (Thornton Redbacks FC), Lachlan Blayden (Edgeworth FC), Levi Van Haren (Newcastle Jets), Nash Syron (Newcastle Olympic), Rylan Short (Tamworth FC), Vinnie Hall (North Coast Football), Xavier Cook (Weston Workers FC), Yarraan Mason (Edgeworth FC), Zac Swain (North Coast Football). Coaches Jamie Archibald and Mat Moncrieff
16s girls: Aaliyah Kilroy (Newcastle Jets), Addison Thomas (Mayfield United JSFC), Amelia Carr (Maitland JFC), Charlie Deacon (Warners Bay FC), Daisie Bursill (Maitland FC), Indiana Bridge (Maitland FC), Janali Haynes (Garden Suburb SC), Jonnie-Bree Gore (Mid Coast FC), Kalani Ryan (Newcastle Olympic), Kealah Boldery (New Lambton FC), Lara Turner (Adamstown Rosebud JFC), Matilda Ungaro (Charlestown Azzurri), Peyton Hamilton-Vosilla (Maitland FC), Ruby Jones (Warners Bay FC), Tallon Convery (Newcastle Jets). Coaches Mick Hugo and Nadine Page.
16s boys: Bailey Johnson (South Cardiff FC), Bailey Hunter (Thornton Redbacks FC), Dwayne Page (South Wallsend JSC, Harper Collins-Fry (Charlestown Azzurri), Jakoby Hunter (Maitland FC), James Semmens (Mid Coast FC), Kaiden Boldery (New Lambton FC), Konen Smith (Lambton Jaffas), Matthew Bates (Singleton Strikers), Max Cavanagh (Adamstown Rosebud FC), Oslo Harradine (Valentine FC), Quinn Archibald (Port Macquarie United), Taj Seymour (Weston Workers FC), Toby McGuiggan (Maitland FC), Trey Smith (South Cardiff FC), Ty Stoker (Edgeworth FC). Coaches Craig Stoker and Dylan Hugo.
