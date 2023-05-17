IT is jokingly referred to online as the eighth wonder of the world.
And now, after almost 25 years under the ownership of Hunter Valley Whitegoods operators Kris and Jim Tselembis, an empty lot in Mayfield known as the 'whitegoods graveyard' is set to farewell its collection of fridges, washing machines, fridges and dryers following the recent sale of the property.
The couple will continue to run the business across the road in their shop at 1 Denison St, Mayfield.
The property was sold as part of an amalgamation of three blocks encompassing 324 and 326 Maitland Road and 4 Denison Street sold with Creative Property agent Marcel Stadoliukas.
"It certainly has become a bit of an icon in Mayfield," Mr Stadoliukas said.
"I get a lot of phone calls from people asking what is happening on the property and how we are going to get rid of all the whitegoods and how they got to be there in the first place."
The agent said the property was sold to a Newcastle-based developer.
Hunter Valley Whitegoods owner Jim Tselembis and his wife Kris launched their whitegoods sales and repair business almost 40 years ago.
After starting the business from home, they eventually moved it to Mayfield and in 1999, they purchased a block on Maitland Road where they built a showroom with a residence on top.
They lived there until January 2014 after a fire tore through the building.
The building was demolished due to the extent of the damage and the vacant block soon became utlised as a storage area for whitegoods spare parts.
"Once the building burnt down I had to move across the road and that building is a quarter of the size of the one that burned down, so, therefore, I needed some space to put my spare parts," Mr Tselembis said.
"The other thing is people used to ring me up and say, 'Jimmy, I have this machine or this fridge' and the phone was running hot because people wanted to help me after the fire.
"All of a sudden the stuff just kept rolling in.
"In three months, I'm not kidding, I must have had about 200 items on the site. You couldn't stop it. People just constantly dropping things off."
The lot has since become a popular spot for photo opportunities, and Newcastle-based artist Trevor Dickinson immortalised the whitegoods graveyard as an artwork as a painting and a 1000-piece puzzle.
"To be honest, when people first started coming there and taking photos and films, I thought they were crazy," Mr Tselembis said.
"I thought, 'How silly is that? Look at those fellas, they're bloody standing on top of the washing machine and they're posing'."
Over the years it has been used as a location for wedding photos and model shoots.
"There have been about four weddings there," he said.
"They pull up in their limosuines and the bride gets out and they help her onto the washing machines - I'm kidding you not.
"I asked a few people, 'What are you taking photos for?' and one fella says to me, 'Mate, I've been around the world and I have not seen anything like it'.
"Somebody else put it on Google and he named it the eighth or ninth wonder of the world."
Mr Tselembis said he has removed around 200 machines from the site in preparation for the sale however, the "graveyard" could stick around for a while yet as the new owner offered to allow him to store the whitegoods on the property until there are firm plans for the site.
"Admittedly, a lot of people think it's a bit of an eyesore and of course, I don't disagree one bit but it hasn't done my business any harm at all," he said.
"When somebody wants to fix a washing machine and they drive past, they go 'Oh, this is where the place burnt down, he's across the road now'.
"They put one and one together and they know I'm still here."
News of the sale led to discussions on social media on Wednesday with comments including: 'Farewell to an icon', 'Surely a white goods mural gets put up in that spot' and 'Another weird Newcastle icon lost!'.
The selling agent said the property is zoned for mixed-use suitable for business, office, residential, retail and other development.
The sale price is undisclosed.
"I look forward to seeing future development in the area," Mr Stadoliukas said.
