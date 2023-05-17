Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Rugby League: Hometown teenager Jye Linnane called in for first grade debut at Kurri Kurri amid 'horror season' for Bulldogs

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated May 18 2023 - 8:55am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daetyn Tanuvasa and Brock Portsmouth making a tackle for Kurri Kurri against Souths at Townson Oval last month. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Daetyn Tanuvasa and Brock Portsmouth making a tackle for Kurri Kurri against Souths at Townson Oval last month. Picture by Peter Lorimer

JYE Linnane will follow in the family's famed footsteps when he makes his first grade debut at Newcastle Rugby League club Kurri Kurri.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.