JYE Linnane will follow in the family's famed footsteps when he makes his first grade debut at Newcastle Rugby League club Kurri Kurri.
The NSW Country under-18 captain and Knights junior representative has been named at halfback for the Bulldogs against The Entrance on Saturday.
Linnane is the younger brother of current Kurri player Brodie, out with a shoulder injury, and the son of coach Danny, who won a hat-trick of premierships alongside sibling Steve and cousin Jason between 1993 and 1995.
The teenager didn't get picked for Jersey Flegg at the Knights this weekend and there was little hesitation about filling a senior role elsewhere as the Bulldogs look to open their account for 2023.
"Jye's probably getting thrown in the deep end a little bit but I think he's up to it otherwise there's no way I'd put him in that position, especially being my young bloke," Kurri mentor and Jye's father Danny said.
"He might add a bit of spark there. He's good on his feet and got a fair bit of pace.
"He's been playing against quality opposition even though it's a different beast playing first grade in this competition and playing men. It will be a good challenge for him and he's very excited."
Jye, part of the recent SG Ball grand final with the Knights, won't get the chance to line up next to Brodie at Kurri this time around.
"It would have been a nice if Brodie was there too because it's been a long time since we've had a couple of Linnanes play first grade," Danny said.
"Whose to say that won't happen again, depending if Jye gets picked and Brodie gets fit. There may be an opportunity, but if it happens it happens.
"I've always said I hope Jye never plays at Kurri because it means he's gone onto bigger and better things, but it's obviously worked out this week."
Danny and Jason continued at the Bulldogs together until almost 2000 while former playmaker Steve finished up in 1996.
More than two decades on and Jye will partner Jesse Wighton in the halves at Kurri Sportsground.
Bulldogs forward Tyler Le Prince Campbell returns from an injury lay-off, completing rehabilitation after avoiding ankle surgery earlier this year.
Ethan Niszczot heads a list of eight Kurri players in the casualty ward with Craig Richardson, one of another two needing to pass fitness tests this week, a likely candidate to skipper. Jackson Cluff is still suspended.
"It's absolutely ridiculous, just a horror season. We've been behind the eight ball from the start," Danny said.
* NEWCASTLE Rugby League's official Indigenous rounds don't take place until either side of NAIDOC Week in July (2-9), however, Cessnock will be sporting a jersey on Saturday designed by Doug Beale's partner Brittany.
* NOW available again after serving one-match suspensions are Central's Greg Morris-Davis and Wests' Will Mehan.
* WYONG welcome back Jake Lewis from injury when they host Souths on Saturday while winger Isaac Akuoko has been named to debut for the Roos.
* THE ENTRANCE have former NRL players Greg Alexander and James Graham listed as guest speakers for a sportsman's lunch on the Central Coast on Friday.
* ROUND 8: Saturday - Cessnock v Lakes, Kurri v Entrance, Wyong v Souths. Sunday - Wests v Maitland, Central v Northern. Bye - Macquarie.
* LADDER: Cessnock 14; Maitland, Wyong 12; Entrance 10; Macquarie, Souths 8; Wests, Lakes, Central 6; Northern, Kurri 2.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
