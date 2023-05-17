Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Rugby League trio escape charges from fiery grand final replay between Maitland Pickers, Macquarie Scorpions

By Josh Callinan
Updated May 17 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 6:30pm
Maitland lock Sam Anderson. Picture by Simone De Peak

INCONCLUSIVE vision has seen three Newcastle Rugby League players escape charges from last weekend's fiery grand final replay.

