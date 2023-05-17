INCONCLUSIVE vision has seen three Newcastle Rugby League players escape charges from last weekend's fiery grand final replay.
The competition's match review committee opted to take "no further action" against Sam Anderson, James Taylor (Maitland) and Bayden Searle (Macquarie) after they "became involved in a melee".
Officials noted "vision inconclusive" when handing down a verdict this week, meaning no case to answer at the judiciary.
Pickers lock Anderson was sent off for an alleged headbutt midway through the second half of Maitland's 23-16 victory over the visitors.
Macquarie halfback Searle was given 10 minutes in the sin bin following the same incident along with Pickers opponents Taylor and Alex Langbridge.
Louis Matheson was referee at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.
Footage on BarTV Sports shows Anderson and Searle coming face-to-face and holding each other's jersey after a tackle.
Anderson and Searle ended up on the ground before getting to their feet and resuming a heated exchange amid a group of surrounding players from either side.
Uncertainty seems to surround whether or not Anderson made any contact, however, Searle was quickly treated by a Macquarie trainer and referee Matheson says "headbutt" when talking to touch judges.
Taylor was punished for running from distance to become involved on two separate occasions while Langbridge was reprimanded for backchat.
It was the first time Maitland (12 points) and Macquarie (8) had crossed paths since a run of drama-charged games last season, culminating in a 40-4 triumph for the Pickers in September's decider.
The clubs aren't drawn to meet again during the regular rounds of 2023.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
