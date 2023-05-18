KIWI import Zane Dallinger made an eye-catching debut for Maitland, scoring a brace of tries, in the Blacks' big win over Southern Beaches.
Dallinger is just what the Blacks ordered. A big, damaging No.6 with a high rugby IQ.
The breakaway is not the only member of his family hoping for a strong debut.
His sister Carys is in the Wallaroos squad and is a chance to play her first international against Fijiana in Sydney on Saturday. Born in New Zealand, Carys is eligible through her Australian-born father, and helped steer Queensland to the Super W final last month.
The Blacks backs have received a boost with the return of winger Aiden Pricopis from Norths. His return follows the recent arrival of Rob Buaserau.
** Hunter Rugby Union players receive free entry to the Hunter Wildfires game against Southern Districts at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. All they need to do is flash their players' pass at the gate. First grade kicks off at 6pm.
** University coach Sam Berry watched the last 10 minutes of the Students' 21-19 win over Wanderers through his fingers.
"We have been at the wrong end of those situations a few times. It was nice to finally get one our way," he said.
Halfback Murray Sutherland played a key role off the bench in his return from the Wildfires. The halfback was playing colts for the Wildfires but believed his progress would be hastened playing against men.
** Merewether coach Tony Munro hopes to have league convert Sam Keenan back for the second half of the season. Keenan, a NSW Country rugby league representative, switched codes from Wests (Newcastle) but has been troubled by a hand injury.
