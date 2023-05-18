Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby Union: Kiwi flanker Zane Dallinger impresses on debut for Maitland Blacks

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 18 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland winger Aiden Procopis hits the ball up against Wanderers last year. Picture by Marina Neil
Maitland winger Aiden Procopis hits the ball up against Wanderers last year. Picture by Marina Neil
Rd 6:, Saturday, 3pm: Hamilton v Wanderers at Passmore Oval, Maitland v University at Marcellin Park, Sth Beaches v Merewether at Ernie Calland Field
Rd 6:, Saturday, 3pm: Hamilton v Wanderers at Passmore Oval, Maitland v University at Marcellin Park, Sth Beaches v Merewether at Ernie Calland Field

KIWI import Zane Dallinger made an eye-catching debut for Maitland, scoring a brace of tries, in the Blacks' big win over Southern Beaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.