Garry John Wright, 63, sentenced for intentionally burning down his public housing home at Raymond Terrace

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 17 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:30pm
Firefighters battle the blaze in Morton Street in March, 2023. Picture by Raymond Terrace Rural Fire Brigade
A MAN who intentionally burned down his own home - a public housing premises - at Raymond Terrace earlier this year has avoided being sent to jail.

