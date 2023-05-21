Newcastle Herald
Home/History/History News

Tracking down the origins of the name 'Dutchmans Beach' in Port Stephens

By Mike Scanlon
May 21 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dutchies (or Dutchmans Beach) looking east from Red Patch point with Tomaree headland in the distance. Picture by Mike Scanlon
Dutchies (or Dutchmans Beach) looking east from Red Patch point with Tomaree headland in the distance. Picture by Mike Scanlon

SOME mysteries may never be meant to be solved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.