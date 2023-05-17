MEREWETHER assistant coach Jay Strachan jokes that he discovered in-form winger Austin Zander.
It's not too distant from the truth.
Strachan coached Zander from under-16s through to 18s and, after watching the winger dazzle in third grade last season, the Greens great got in the ear of the teenager.
"All the way through pre-season Strachanny said he wanted me in the top grade and told me to keep training hard," Zander told Maul and All. "He coached me in juniors and I used to love watching him play. He has shown faith in me and told me to back myself every time I get the ball."
Zander has repaid the faith and some.
The 19-year-old leads the competition with six tries from five games.
His first try was a 90-metre runaway on debut against Southern Beaches in the season opener.
But the five-pointer which typified Zander most was the effort against Maitland.
Toby Wait had kicked long and Maitland fullback Pat Batey was standing over the ball, herding it across the deadball line.
Zander didn't give up on the chase. Milimetres from the ball going dead, the winger dived in under Batey - and iced a 29-14 win.
"Austin played third grade last year and Strachanny said watch this kid," coach Tony Munro said. "Strachanny coached Austin for four or five years and says he discovered him.
"The kid hasn't missed a beat. He is a competitor and loves to have a crack.
"He doesn't have the blistering pace we have had in the past. But everything he does is at full speed from the start of the game to the finish."
Zander, whose family moved from Perth to Newcastle when he was four, joined Merewether in under-13s and racked up 100 games in juniors before making the step up into thirds last season.
"I just played my heart out in thirds," he said. "We won the premiership which was awesome. The first grade boys got around it and enjoyed watching me play. I grew up playing fullback but a winger's spot came up this season after Chicky Sykiotis moved to Sydney. It has been a dream playing firsts.
"I scored a 90-metre try in my first game against Beaches and thought I could get used to this. It is definitely a big step up from thirds. The gameplan is more thought out. There is less time and it much more physical."
Experienced winger Billy Coffey is expected back from a foot injury this week, but Zander's spot is not under threat.
"[Centre] Will Frost is away for our weeks and we will probably shuffle the backline," Munro said. "I can throw Billy on the wing and move Josh Fisher to 13. He is six foot four and is a natural 13."
