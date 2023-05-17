We need you: why volunteers are the Lifeline of Hunter communities

In some cultures there is no formal translation for the English word "thank you". Instead, giving and receiving support from each other is their way of being in community, together. This is how I think about volunteering.
I feel privileged to know many of our volunteers personally, and no matter how much they have helped others, they report receiving a gift too through their volunteering. So, rather than just a thank you, it is often feeling the privilege of serving others that motivates them to volunteer.
There are many benefits for the person volunteering, as well as for the people or organisations they support.
Sometimes it is hard to do justice to how thankful we are for volunteers. I thought of this as I began to thank Lifeline's amazing and generous volunteers during this National Volunteer Week.
Volunteers are critical to Lifeline. Without them we could not provide our 13 11 14 crisis support, mental health counselling and other suicide prevention services. In the Hunter we have more than 150 volunteers serving as local crisis supporters, supporting our 11 op-shops and assisting at fundraising and community events. The theme of National Volunteer Week is "The Change Makers". Our volunteers certainly are that; they change lives by being there for people in the darkest moments.
But we urgently need more volunteers to help us continue this vital work. A 25 per cent increase in calls to Lifeline since 2020 means we need more crisis supporters to meet this demand.
Lifeline is not alone. Other charities, community groups and sporting clubs are facing challenges with volunteer numbers decreasing since the COVID-19 pandemic. Understandably, we lost some volunteers during this period as people have other commitments or are working to stay ahead of rising cost-of-living pressures.
To borrow an old phrase, many hands make light work. If you can volunteer, even for a few hours, Lifeline or groups in the region would love to hear from you. Choose an organisation you are passionate about. Being a Lifeline crisis supporter is very rewarding, but is a commitment - with 170 hours of crucial training. Serving at a Lifeline shop is another way to give back.
To everyone who volunteers, a big thank you. Even though I know that isn't why you do it.
If you, or someone you know, are feeling overwhelmed, contact Lifeline 24/7 - phone 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat via lifeline.org.au/crisis-chat
