We need you: why volunteers are the Lifeline of Hunter communities

Volunteers are critical to Lifeline. Without them we could not provide our 13 11 14 crisis support, mental health counselling and other suicide prevention services. In the Hunter we have more than 150 volunteers serving as local crisis supporters, supporting our 11 op-shops and assisting at fundraising and community events. The theme of National Volunteer Week is "The Change Makers". Our volunteers certainly are that; they change lives by being there for people in the darkest moments.