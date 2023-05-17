Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien has refuted suggestions the club is open to offloading star players Daniel Saifiti and Bradman Best, saying they are a key part of his plans moving forward.
A Sydney media report at the weekend claimed Best and Saifiti could become available if the Knights were approached with the right offer.
It suggested the club was set to come under salary cap pressure and needed to restructure its NRL roster for 2024.
"I very rarely comment on recruitment and retention, but that didn't come from inside these four walls," O'Brien said on Wednesday.
"I've had meetings with both Bradman and Daniel and they're quite comfortable.
"We can't jump at every piece of speculation that comes from outside the walls, at all, and we won't. But as I said, it didn't come from within."
On the Nine Network's 100% Footy on Monday night, Canterbury general manager of football and veteran commentator Phil Gould suggested the Knights were coming to terms with having to pay more to keep certain players.
"I think the concern for them is in an imbalance in the salary cap and your club can get like that sometimes and then it becomes a problem of how you fix that," Gould said.
"Do you go for a quick fix? Which is actually to let some star players go on big money and then develop a few down the track ... that's hard to do because they're the ones the fans have fallen in love with, or do you go to the middle rung, but they're not as easier to sell.
"The management of the salary cap is everything, it's the management of your inventory and the prices you're paying. You've got to have value in your salary cap if you're going to win a premiership.
"When you're in the cellar you've got to pay overs to get players into your club. Sometimes you don't get the marquee players to come to your club and that eats into it as well, which is why you've got to have that development system underneath it."
Best is contracted until the end of 2024, and can talk to clubs from November 1 about his future beyond next season, while Saifiti inked an extended contract in mid-2021 that keeps him at the club until the end of the 2026 season. He and Kalyn Ponga are the only players signed beyond 2025.
O'Brien said both Best and Saifiti were a key part of his plans moving forward.
"Both the guys come through the system here. I think they've both got long-term contracts," he said.
"Daniel is off to Origin, I'd imagine, this week. He's a representative player that is in our leadership group.
"Bradman's performance on the weekend was outstanding. He's got a lot of good years in front of him.
"So it's a pretty simple answer."
Best played a starring role in Newcastle's 46-26 win over the Gold Coast on Sunday after his much publicised trip to Bali while the side had the bye.
MORE IN SPORT
He scored two tries, taking his personal tally to three in 10 games this season. He has notched six try-assists, helping winger Greg Marzhew nab seven tries in as many appearances.
"I think he is having a much more consistent season," O'Brien said of Best.
"He trained from November 2, and I reckon he trained through October by some of the times he gave us in the fitness tests ... [they] were outstanding actually, as good as I've seen.
"So that tells me he trained really well, he had a good summer and I feel like you're getting parts of that.
"You've got to remember, he is a young man. He is 21, so you're going to get peaks and valleys in their performance. But I'm quite happy with where he is progressing."
Newcastle take on Cronulla in Coffs Harbour on Saturday and O'Brien has enjoyed the rare luxury this week of being able to name the same 17 players that faced the Titans.
"I haven't done that very often," he said. "It's very rare that I get to say just name the same mob."
Cronulla have won four of their past five games, but the Knights are still searching for consecutive wins in 2023.
"We need to back up a performance, I don't think we've done that this year. I think we've had a win and a draw," O'Brien said.
"We need to handle winning well. Individuals need to back up their performance this week.
"Regardless of where we're playing or whether Origin is there, I just want to see us replicate another good performance."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.